State's Covid positivity rate stands at 8.04%

Kolkata: Covid positivity rate in Bengal is on the decline. The state has registered 8.04 percent of positive cases out of the total; sample tested in the



past 24 hours. The number had marginally dropped compared to Thursday's figure of 8.06.

Covid positivity rate dropped as the number of fresh cases has dipped. Around 2,239 fresh Covid cases were detected across Bengal in the past 24 hours out of the total sample tests of 42,355. Bengal has been witnessing low infection rate for the past few days which is a significant development, believe the health officials.

The total number of infected patients so far in the state has gone up to 5,32,695 out of which 5,04,353 patients have already been released from various

hospitals. Around 2,729 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate has

gone up to 94.68 per cent on Friday. Bengal has so far carried out 66,23,820 Covid sample tests so far across the state.

Around 42 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,277 so far. Kolkata

has witnessed 595 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,18,814. The

number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,12,227 out of which 524 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 16 deaths in the past 24 hours and Kolkata 10. South 24-Parganas has registered 153 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,039.

Hooghly has witnessed 118 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,487. Howrah has so far seen a total 33,647 Covid cases so far out of which 100 have been affected in the past 24 hours. West Burdwan has seen 96 fresh cases on Friday taking the total tally to 14,707 in the district so far. Darjeeling has registered 42 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,081. Nadia has witnessed 98 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 20,685.

There are 102 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state so far. The number of earmarked Covid beds in the state stands at 13,588 and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been installed. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 18.25 per cent on Friday. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.