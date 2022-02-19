State's coastal areas, including city, may receive rainfall today

Kolkata: A low pressure is forming over Jharkhand as a result the coastal districts of Bengal may receive rainfall late on Sunday evening and Monday.



The city and its adjoining areas may also witness some spells of rain.

"The intensity of rainfall will be higher in South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore. The districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas and Jhargram will receive light rainfall. The western disturbance has interrupted the flow of cold north wind," a weather official said.

Lowest temperature in Kolkata has once again dropped to around 16 degree Celsius which was 3 degree below normal. The steady flow of cold north wind has been interrupted. There will be an incursion of moisture into the mainland from the sea. It may trigger thunderclouds in some pockets.

The sky in the city and most of the south Bengal districts will remain foggy early in the morning in the next couple of days but the misty conditions will disappear as the day progresses.

The temperature in the city during night has already jumped over 16 degree Celsius from Thursday. It was expected to rise up further. Due to low pressure the temperature slightly dropped on Saturday.

The temperature during day time will hover around 27-28 degree Celsius. Some of the western districts may witness comparatively cold weather in the next two days. North western states may receive snowfall due to the impact of western disturbances.

There will be another western disturbance entering into the western parts of the country next week making an impact on the weather system. Some of the southern Indian states will also receive rainfall in the next couple of days.

Kolkata has been witnessing the lowest temperature around 15-16 degree Celsius in the last couple of days.

A fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession are causing infections among the people, said the city doctors.