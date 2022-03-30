State zoo authority gets nod for starting breeding of 3 birds, yellow monitor lizard

kolkata: The West Bengal Zoo Authority (WBZA) has received the nod of Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for starting conservation and breeding programme of Yellow Monitor Lizard and three varieties of birds – Painted Stork, Black Headed Ibis and Lesser Adjutant Stork at Alipore Zoological Garden.



Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Member Secretary of CZA visited Alipore Zoo on Monday and examined the infrastructure development, enclosure enrichment of the zoo accompanied by Saurabh Chaudhuri, Member Secretary, WBZA.

Shukla lauded the efforts of the zoo for undertaking successful conservation and breeding of fishing cats and dancing deer in the zoo.

"We will soon send a formal proposal to CZA in this regard which he has already agreed in principle," a senior official of WBZA said.

Interestingly, the fishing cat is the state animal of Bengal whose population is threatened with the wetlands in the state declining severely in the last decade.

The zoo has plans to release them in wild following augmentation. Fishing cat, known as Baghrol in Bengali, is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and is included in Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

He was also shown the measures that have been undertaken for captive breeding of exotic birds like macaw, cockatoo and grey parrot without the use of incubator and it was very much appreciated. Senior officials in the zoo also briefed Shukla about the adoption scheme. The CZA member secretary also visited the hospital and the rescue centre and was satisfied with the infrastructure.

After the zoo visit, Shukla also visited Harinalaya (deer park) in New Town where a mini zoo is being developed. The infrastructure for different types of birds, marsh crocodile and saltwater crocodile has already been completed. "We have plans to have separate section for herbivores as well as carnivores in Harinlaya," the WBZA official said.