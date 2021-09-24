State will stand by families of electrocution victims, says min

kolkata: The state government will stand by the families of those who have died of electrocution amid heavy rainfall and water accumulation in the last three days.



State Transport minister Firhad Hakim said: "The state government is committed to stand by the families of those who have lost their family members who have died of electrocution. Such heavy rainfall has not happened in the last 13 years in the city."

Since September 14, heavy rainfall has lashed the state with a dry spell of two days in between.

There have been 13 deaths due to electrocution among which eight deaths were reported from North 24-Parganas district alone.

A person died of electrocution at his workplace with water accumulating inside the office premises.

The deceased, Sona Roy, is a daily wage earner. The 65-year-old Deepak Nath Chowdhury died on Thursday morning after being electrocuted as he touched the collapsible gate of his residence at Agarpara.

In the last three days, six more deaths including three children, had been reported from Khardah, and Dum Dum.

On Thursday, two more deaths were reported from Nakashipara in Nadia and Malda district.

A farmer died of electrocution while working in his agricultural land while another elderly person died at Mothabari in Malda.