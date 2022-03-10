State will have special session at BGBS highlighting Durga Puja

Kolkata: The 6th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) will have a special session highlighting Durga Puja in Bengal with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adding the Bengal's greatest festival to its 'Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.



This will be an integral part of the parallel session at the BGBS on the opening day of April 20, said Vandana Yadav, Secretary of the Industry and Commerce department of Bengal on Wednesday. The state for the first time during BGBS will also offer space to the trade associations for holding physical exhibition at Science City.

Durga Puja which is the first festival from Asia to achieve the recognition as UNESCO ICH of Humanity and so the state government wants to project it in a big way particularly before the foreign delegates who will be turning up at the two-day event — April 20 and 21.

"We will be having some things for the first time in BGBS in the form of cross-cutting symposiums on April 20 afternoon which will highlight various measures undertaken in the area of Ease of Doing Business(EODB) that includes reducing more than 44 compliances," Yadav said addressing the CII West Bengal Annual Meeting and Conference on "Explore Opportunities – Forge Partnerships: Bengal means Business". According to Yadav, there will be another symposium projecting Bengal as a unique model of social development with reasonable investment taking place in the education and health sector.

On April 21, there will be sectoral sessions on Services that includes education, health and technical education. Infrastructure, Industry including MSME, International Trade, Tourism, Mining, IT and Agriculture & Agri Business.

There will be also digital exhibition showcasing the work done by the government. Barun Kumar Ray, Principal Secretary of the state Labour department strongly advocated showcasing the strength of the state as labour surplus being the third largest supplier of labour in the country.

Dr Krishna Gupta, Principal Secretary, of state Technical Education, Training & Skill Development department enlightened regarding Utkarsh Bangla, as the tip of new wave towards skill development and capacity building of the youth of the state.