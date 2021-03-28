State vaccinated about 46.72 lakh people so far

Kolkata: Bengal on Saturday crossed 46.72 lakh vaccination mark across the state so far.



The State Health department has conducted 1.927 sessions on Saturday and around 1,65,212 people have been vaccinated in the State. According to the Health department's figure, around 1,44,426 people took the first dose on Saturday and 10,820 took the second dose.

Out of the total number of people vaccinated in the past 24 hours, around 1,45,317 citizens were in the priority

group.

The immunisation programme has received a boost after the Co-WIN app 2 starts functioning normally without showing major glitches. The Health department once again touched 3 lakh vaccination mark in a single day on Friday. Around 3.25 lakh vaccinations were done across the state on Friday. It may be mentioned that the department now frequently touches 3 lakh daily vaccination mark after the CoWIN app 2 started functioning normally.

The health department figure said that cumulatively around 46.72 lakh people were vaccinated so far which include the health workers, front line workers and senior citizens. No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Saturday.

It can be mentioned that on Thursday, the State had conducted 1,42,416 vaccinations on Thursday. On Wednesday, the department had carried out 1,38,410 vaccinations. State government had laid great stress on daily vaccination to check the spread of Covid infection. The Health department touched 3 lakh daily figures of vaccination on a number of occasions in the past few days. However the department is eyeing to further increase the number of daily vaccination. Hence, steps are being taken to increase the number of Covid vaccination centers (CVC).

From April 1, all the people above the age of 45 would be able to receive vaccination. Earlier, people between 45 and 59 with comorbidities were entitled to receive the jab. The Center has recently sent an advisory to the State government in this regard.

Even the gap between two doses of Covishield has been increased from 4 weeks to 6/8 weeks for better results. The hospitals are now rescheduling the programme following the instructions from the Health department. According to sources, State Health department aims to touch 4 lakh daily vaccination target within next week.

The immunisation drive has been given utmost importance as the fresh infection is going up. To avoid further infection the Health department wants to cover maximum number of people within minimum possible time.