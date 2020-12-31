State urges people to avoid crowds and adhere to Covid protocols

Kolkata: Stating that extreme steps like imposing night curfew is perceived not to be necessary as per the present situation in Bengal, the state government urged people to avoid gathering and follow Covid norms during New Year celebration.



This comes when a new Covid strain was found in a youth who recently returned to the city from the UK. While holding the administrative review meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also directed all officials to be on guard with the new strain of Covid surfacing in some of the European countries.

After holding a high level meeting at Nabanna, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said: "It would be a request to the people to celebrate New Year calmly and in restrained manners in the present Covid situation. It would be good to avoid

gathering and it is a must to use a mask."

Senior state government and police officers were present in the meeting headed by the Chief Secretary.

Though it is not feasible to distribute masks and hand sanitisers on a large scale, the state government has assured that maximum numbers of the same will be provided from police assistance booths to those who will be found not wearing the same. Such initiatives will be taken at places like near Park Street, Victoria Memorial Hall and Eco

Park where a large number of people turn up on the day of New Year.

There is also direction of the Calcutta High Court to avoid gathering during New Year celebration.

On Wednesday, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Chief Secretaries urging to ensure strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential "super spreaded" events and places where crowds may gather. He has also referred to the Union Home Ministry's letter urging states and union territories to assess the situation and impose "night curfew" if required, specially on December 31 and January 1.

The state government has opined that it was a general instruction for all states. Neither the situation in Bengal prompts to impose night curfew nor it can be treated casually.

According to the state government, it can steer through the situation with cooperation of the police, officials and common people.