State urges financial institutions to fast-track hand over of KCC to farmers

Kolkata: Reviewing all aspects of giving Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to farmers, the state government on Tuesday urged all the concerned financial institutions to ensure completion of handing over KCC to the all targeted 22 lakh farmers in the rabi season.



Out of the targeted 22 lakh farmers, so far around 13 lakh farmers have received the KCC. The state government has placed its request to ensure the same for the remaining nine lakh farmers as well so that they can reap its benefit in the rabi season.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay presided over the review meeting in which representatives of 11 financial institutions including several banks were present. Senior officers of the state Agriculture department were also present at the meeting held at Nabanna.

"A detailed discussion has taken place in the meeting. Authorities of the financial institutions have also put forward their suggestions in regard to completion of giving KCC to the remaining nine lakh farmers. The state government has also assured all necessary support to complete the same at the earliest," said a senior state government official. The issue of reverification of the applications of a section of farmers and validity of the same for a term of five years have also cropped in the meeting.

It may be recalled that on August 26 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appreciated the state government officials for their effort that ensured handing over of Kishan Credit Card (KCC) to 12 lakh farmers that has won first prize with such a high number of issuance in a record time. She had also directed to provide the same to the remaining 8 lakh at the earliest.

In August to October, another around 1 lakh farmers received KCC.

So now the effort is being given to bring the remaining nine lakh under its coverage as early as possible.