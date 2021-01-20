State urges Centre to give recognition to Sarna religion

Purulia: Giving importance to the sentiment of the people from the community, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that her government has written to the Centre urging to give recognition to Sarna religion of the tribals for inclusion in the census.



"We always give importance to your sentiment. The state Chief Secretary has written to the Centre to give recognition to Sarna religion," Banerjee said.

Different organisations of tribal communities from states including Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha have been demanding recognition of Sarna religion. Even 24,000 tribals held a human chain recently in Ranchi on October 20 and wrote to the Centre demanding the same.

According to district Trinamool Congress leadership, it was an assurance given by the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections in Jangalmahal but it is yet to be fulfilled.

Announcing a series of initiatives taken up by her government for an overall development of Purulia to ensure better supply of drinking water to generation of job opportunities, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced setting up of an industrial hub at Jaypur. "Who says that industrial growth is not taking place in Purulia? An industrial park is coming up on 22 acres of land at Jaypur in Jhalda. It will lead to a massive creation of job opportunities. At least 1,000 employment opportunities will be created with the setting up of the industrial park. An IT park will also come up," Banerjee said adding that construction of freight corridor connecting Dankuni to Raghunathpur will also ensure a huge investment here.

Matirshristhi project that has been taken up by the state government is also creating job opportunities by utilizing the fallow lands in Purulia.

A series of projects have also been taken up to ensure tap water connection to every household even in drought prone districts like Purulia. The state government has given recognition to Kuruk and Kurmali languages besides setting up santhali academy, Barui cultural board and introducing Ol Chiki dictionary. "The state government also framed a law to avoid taking away land of tribal people," Banerjee said.

She also named the Lalgarh Bridge after Raghunath Mahato. The Chief Minister also assured of looking into the demands of Pranibandhu Pranimitra workers of giving post-retirement benefits.

Banerjee also stated that transfer of Rs 10,000 to Higher Secondary and Madrasah students from Wednesday or Thursday.