State ups ante against TB, stress on screening of suspected patients

Kolkata: State Health department has asked all the districts to strengthen surveillance against the spread of tuberculosis (TB).



The department has given a stress on the screening of TB particularly on the suspected patients. The district health officials have been also directed to intensify screening on the patients and initiate necessary treatment for them.

The decision has been taken as the health department has found that the screening of TB has been affected in the Covid pandemic situation.

The Union Health Ministry has also made certain recommendations in this regard.

Health officials apprehend that the TB cases might have gone up amidst the Covid situation. Health department will send airborne infection control (AIC) kits to the districts under the National TB Elimination Programme. Each kit will contain 5 double layered cotton masks, phenyl, 2 spittoons etc.

Health department has also asked the district health officials to keep surveillance on the recent rise in pneumonia affected persons.

Many patients, particularly the elderly citizens, have been found infected with pneumonia. It also triggers confusion among the people due to Covid pandemic.

Many of those infected with pneumonia are apprehending that they might be affected with Covid as the symptoms are similar.

The district health officials have also been alerted about influenza like illness (ILI) among the patients across the state which has become a new cause of concern for the health department.

Chief Medical Officers of health (CMoH) in the districts have been asked to take necessary steps in this regard as well. Influenza affected patients can be more prone to Covid, feel the experts.

Amidst Covid, this type of ailment has been causing panic among some people.

"Elderly people are always susceptible to influenza or pneumonia. There have been instances of patients getting admitted to various hospitals with influenza like illness and pneumonia. People should wear masks as it will prevent airborne bacteria and

viruses.

A TB infected person can affect at least 15 people. The number of TB screening has dropped due to Covid pandemic," said Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, a senior pathologist.