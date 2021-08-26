State University of Health Sciences gets new V-C

kolkata: After being made the new Vice-Chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) for three years, Dr Suhrita Paul said her primary objective is to turn it into a world-class university.



"I am honuored that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given me such a responsibility. I will do my best to make the university a world-class university," she said.

Paul, who had been the vice-principal and medical superintendent of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital from 2018, took up various research and development projects for the benefit of the students of the college.

Passed out from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in 1991, she has completed her MD in Pharmacology from University of Calcutta. In 2011, she was appointed as the head of the department of pharmacology.

The post of the V-C of West Bengal University of Health Science was lying vacant after the tenure of former V-C Dr R N Pandey ended in January 2021.

After the appointment of V-C , the issue of selecting a new president for West Bengal Medical Council will also be looked after.

The post fell vacant after Dr Nirmal Majhi resigned as he was a TMC contestant in the Assembly elections in the state.The West Bengal University of Health Sciences came into existence January 1, 2003.