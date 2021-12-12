State universities asked to hold examination of 'odd semesters' in online mode'

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has issued an advisory for the vice-chancellors of all the state universities to hold the examination of the odd semester (I, III and V) in online mode.



"As maximum classes of the current semester were taken in online mode, it is advised…. to hold the current semester examination in online mode...", the advisory reads. .

Classes were held online since March 2020 as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of Covid-19. The semester started in September and physical classes have started only from November 16. "We have received the advisory individually on Friday night and are yet to discuss anything on the same. Earlier, we had decided that examinations will be conducted in online mode for those subjects where classes have been held in online mode while in case of those subjects for which we had held offline classes, examinations will be held offline. The odd semester was planned sometime in January next year," Jadavpur University Pro vice-chancellor Samantak Das said. Rabindra Bharati University vice-chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury said that the Examination Task Force has recommended holding examinations online except the practical examination under the Faculty of Visual Arts. " This will be placed before the Executive Committee (EC) for its decision within a few days, " he added.

The Calcutta University syndicate on Wednesday has already taken an unanimous decision to hold odd semester examinations in online mode with the emergence of the new COVID variant Omicron.