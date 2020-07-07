State undertakes initiative to upgrade gazetteer of 8 districts

Kolkata: The state government has taken up a project for upgradation of gazetteer of eight districts.



The districts whose gazetteers are going to be upgraded include East Midnapore, Malda, North 24-Parganas and East and West Burdwan.

A gazetteer contains each and every information related to a district.

Sources said that the move has been taken to provide updated and detailed information on the districts in the gazetteer.

"All information related to different sectors of these districts will be upgraded in a properly demarcated manner and segment wise details will be provided," said a senior state government official.

The need to upgrade the gazetteers was realised considering that "changes, addition and developments" that took place in the past few decades. "The demography of the districts have witnessed several changes and it is important to upgrade the same accordingly. Besides updating the basic information on land and nature, literature and culture, health and general administration, specifics on economy, industry, business and markets would be made available if everything goes as planned," the official said adding that the basic work for upgradation of the same for these districts has been taken up and it is expected to be place in the next few months.

Specific information on all related aspects of a district will be made available in an updated format and most importantly it will come under respective segments so that it can be easily pointed out by an user.

Information available in district gazetteers are of utmost importance in terms of preparation of different governments documents. "So an error

free collection of data is needed and support of the concerned district authorities has also been sought in this regard. All the details will be minutely scrutinised before releasing the same," the official added.