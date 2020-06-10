State undertakes extensive cultivation of drumstick

Kolkata: The state Panchayat and Rural Development department has taken up large scale cultivation of moringa or drumstick under MGNREGA considering its economical viability, rich nutritious value and export potential particularly to the southern states.



"Moringa or Drumstick via MGNREGA is lucrative for farmers, loaded with nutrients medicinal benefits, drumstick is a priority cultivation for us. Through nurseries, plants are distributed to farmers, SHG members for plantation," wrote Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayat department MV Rao in his Twitter handle.

Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC), an autonomous organisation under the state Panchayat and Rural Development department is implementing this cultivation in a scientific income specific manner. Elaborating on the advantages of drumstick cultivation, a senior CADC official said that it grows very fast and economic benefit can be realised within a year. It is 100 per cent commercial and the flower of drumstick (popularly known as Sajnephool) is also eaten. Moringa leaves solar dried powder has a very high demand in domestic and international market. Drumsticks cut to standard length and solar dried are used is sambar dishes .

The leaves of the plant has nutritious and medicinal value and can be used as fish and animal feed. Though small in size, the roots of the plant anchors in the soil so hard that it can survive violent storms unlike many other species of plants. The CADC officials have found that while cultivation of many varieties of plants have been damaged by Amphan, moringa has been able to stand tall.

"We are also chalking out a plan to tap foreign market through drumstick cultivation as no other state in the country does this cultivation in such a scientific manner as we have started to do," said a senior CADC official. Cultivation has already started in East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

CADC is also roping in migrant workers in drumstick cultivation considering the fact that many of them who are presently in the state are skilled and cannot undertake physical labour associated with MGNREGA.