State to witness 1L job creation in 3 months

Kolkata: Bengal is all set to witness the creation of at least 1 lakh job within three months after Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.



This comes with Flipkart going to initiate functioning of its biggest logistic hub in the country at Haringhata in Nadia.

The setting up of the logistic hub by the e-commerce company of the US-based

retail chain Walmart would be helpful in attracting more investment in the state.

The state government had given 140 acres land to the group at the Haringhata Industrial Park where the construction of the logistic hub had started from 2019. With initiation of the functioning of the logistic hub, there will be creation of around 10,000 direct and around 80,000 indirect jobs.

It was on October 10 in 2018, the then Industry minister and the present Finance minister Amit Mitra had said that the there is around 358 acres of land in Haringhata Industrial Park and decision was taken in board meeting of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) that around 140 acres out of it to be given to Flipkart to set up the logistic hub.

The process of recruiting people has been initiated and their training would also begin soon. Though Mitra had then said that there will be an investment of Rs 991 crore to set up the logistic hub, the company is yet to come up with any statement in this regard.

But it is considered that the investment would further go up with the decision taken later to create bigger infrastructure than planned and due to the Covid situation.

At the same time there was also increase in the cost of raw materials..

In a media interview, Rajneesh Kumar, senior vice president and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said: "We are planning to start our country's biggest logistic hub at Haringhata in Bengal in the next two months. It will lead to lakhs of job opportunities for the local peopleand help opening new doors of opportunities for the MSME entrepreneurs in Bengal and the entire North East".

Mitra had earlier said: "Flipkart will be an anchor investor in Haringhata Industrial Park. With the setting up of its logistic hub, more industries will come up in the remaining part of the industrial park."