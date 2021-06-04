'State to urge MHA again not to implement CAA in Bengal'

KOLKATA: The Bengal government will send another letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) within next week, urging them not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengal, sources in the state government said.



Sources claimed after MHA invited the persecuted members of non-Muslim communities (Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who are currently residing in 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab, to apply for Indian citizenship on June 1, Bengal government decided to send a letter to MHA urging them not to categorise people in Bengal for applying for Indian citizenship as people residing in Bengal have already received citizenship after their birth.

A senior official of the state government said: "The letter will primarily focus on urging the MHA not to implement CAA. The letter will also mention if there is a need for an alternative citizenship as people who are residing in Bengal already have their citizenship."

Surajit Biswas, TMC MLA of Bongaon Dakshin, said: "We will launch an all India protest if MHA issues circular and incites the persecuted members of non-Muslim communities to apply for Indian citizenship. MHA is yet to frame rules of CAA. Presently, we are keeping quiet as Centre is yet to invite persecuted members of non-Muslim communities to apply for citizenship."

According to senior TMC leaders, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already made her stand clear that she won't allow CAA in Bengal.

Presently, the TMC government will urge the Centre in the best possible ways. If at all Center stands by their choice, then TMC may think of launching a widespread protest against implementation of CAA in Bengal, another source said.