State to urge Centre to ensure safe return of 200 Bengal residents stranded in Afghanistan

Kolkata/ Darjeeling: With at least 200 people from Bengal stuck in Afghanistan, the Mamata Banerjee government is writing to the Centre urging for safe evacuation of the people.



Addressing a Press conference on Wednesday, Banerjee said: "We have received information that there are around 200 people from Darjeeling, Tarai and Kalimpong, who are stuck in Afghanistan. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi is writing a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe return to the country".

On Tuesday the state secretariat directed all District Magistrates to inform if any people from their districts are stuck in Afghanistan.

Without any delay, the state government conveyed the message along with details of the people to the Centre so that they can be brought

back safely.

It is sleepless nights for many from the Hills and Terai as their near and dear ones are stranded in trouble-torn Afghanistan.

The district administration of Darjeeling and Kalimpong are verifying the list locally and coordinating with the Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal. Ravi (name changed on request) and his mother of Monteviot Tea Estate are spending sleepless nights. Ravi's father works as a security personnel in a private company in Kabul.

"We received a call from him on Wednesday. The condition of Kabul is very bad. They are all huddled up in a room. However, my father stated that they are in touch with the Government of India and there are assurances of early evacuation. Our earnest request to the Government to bring them back safely," stated Ravi.

Many from the Hills, specially ex-servicemen are engaged in Afghanistan as security personnel.

38-year- old and her 14-year-old daughter, residing in Alubari, Darjeeling are lucky.

On Tuesday her husband Chandra Kumar Thapa had called up and stated that the private company he was working in Kabul had evacuated them to Dubai. He will be returning soon to India.

"There is information of around 200 stranded persons in our district in Afghanistan. We are verifying this locally and sharing the list with the Home and Hill Affairs Department. Final numbers may vary after verification," stated S Ponnambala, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

The District Administration of Kalimpong is also in the verifying process. Till now they have located 5 persons, all working as security personnel in private companies.

"We had come across some posts regarding relatives stranded in Afghanistan. We inquired and came across some cases. The verified details have been shared with the Home and Hill Affairs Department for necessary action" stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.