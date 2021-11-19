State to tie up with private partners for Bengal Dairy

Howrah: State government will talk to private dairy firms to improve the supply of their products across the state.



At the administrative review meeting which was held here on Thursday afternoon it came up during discussion that GIS Group is setting up dairy

unit here.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Bengal Dairy products will hit the market across the state on November 30.

To start there will be 500 outlets which will be later increased to 600.

She said the state government will sit with all the private dairy firms to improve the supply of dairy products throughout the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the demand of dairy products is fast increasing and its market is growing fast. She asked Vivek Kumar, principal secretary of Animal Resources department to talk to the dairy firm owners and chalk out a plan.