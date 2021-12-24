State to take up yr-long programme to mark 75th year of Independence

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banewrjee announced a year-long programme that the state government is going to take up to mark the 75th year of the country's Independence.

She has also announced that a special programme would be taken up at Tamluk as freedom fighters under the leadership of Satish Samanta had set up the Tamralipta Government against the British rule. There was a port at Tamralipta, modern Tamuk, from where Chinese traveller Fa Hien left for China after completing his tour in India.

The Chief Minister has also announced of setting up a university at Tamluk named after Mahatma Karamchand Gandhi.

Banerjee on Thursday held an hour-long discussions with eminent personalities, ministers and senior state government officers to take up an year long programme to mark the 75th year of the country's independence.

She said that the Bengali version of a book on the state and its freedom fighters contribution – Mrityunjoy – has already been released. It

would also be translated in English. Banerjee has also stated that steps have been taken to digitise the documents related to freedom movement lying in the state Assembly. She also directed to digitize the same at present in possession with district administrations.

Banerjee has also directed minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen and Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty to bring together all songs related to freedom movement. Stress would also been given to ensure recognition to freedom fighters whose contributions have never got highlighted.

A monument would be set up and wall graffiti would take place in the city to mark the 75th year of the country's independence.