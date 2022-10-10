State to take up dredging, extraction work in Mahananda river soon

DARJEELING: Days after a flash flood in river Mal left 8 dead and 13 injured in Jalpaiguri district, the Forest department is all set to get the Mahananda river right in order to prevent future catastrophes.



Dredging work along with extraction of riverbed material deposits will start within two or three months in strict adherence to the Supreme Court rulings, Green Tribunal and Forest department norms.

A high-level Forest department team led by minister Jyotipriyo Mallick along with the District Magistrate of Darjeeling surveyed the river, near Siliguri on Monday. "The level of the riverbed has risen dangerously causing erosion on both the banks. This could cause flash floods and change the course of the river, thereby causing extensive damage," stated Saumitra Dasgupta, Head of Forest Force (HOFF).

The team found that there was heavy riverbed material and boulder deposition in the three-and-a-half kilometre stretch between Gulma in Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary and Siliguri.

"In the next two or three months, we will start dredging work and extraction of riverbed material after a thorough study. Work will be done in adherence to the rulings of the Supreme Court, the National Green Tribunal and the Forest Department. We will ensure that the movement of wildlife and the elephant corridors are not disturbed," stated Forest minister, Mallick.

The District Magistrate will decide where the extracted boulders and riverbed material will be used. "Earlier, Government departments used to send requisitions to the Mineral Corporation. Now, we have decided that the District Magistrate will take care of this. He already suggested the National Highway's department of the PWD and the Irrigation departments that can make use of the extracted material," added the minister.

As per a 2006 ruling of the Apex court, extraction can be carried out by the Government from riverbeds in forest areas under the supervision of a committee headed by the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW). As for commercial use, extraction can be done after obtaining a clearance from the Forest department and the National Board for Wildlife.

"We have already done the same for other rivers of this region, including Diana, Torsa, Raidak under the guidance of the committee headed by the CWW. This committee will meet shortly to take necessary action on the Mahananda," added Dasgupta.