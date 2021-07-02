State to take up austerity measures till December 31

KOLKATA: Owing to the heavy expenses incurred by the state for its fight against the second wave of Covid, the Bengal government has taken up austerity measures. The measures will have to be followed till December 31.



At the same time, the grant of financial power for sanction of new projects or schemes and revision of existing projects of the state government's Works departments and Urban Development department in 2021-22 fiscal will be from Rs 1.5 crore while the same for other departments will be Rs 30 lakh.

Refreshment in meetings has to be kept at bare minimum. No executive or business class air travel will be provided by the state government. Wherever air travel is permissible, it has to be in economy class. Withdrawal of General Provident Fund (GPF) will be allowed only for the purpose of treatment, education and marriage.

However, salary, wages and pension will not be affected. All social and welfare schemes, including Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadyashree, Jay Bangla, Samajik Suraksha Yojana, Sikhashree, Swasthya Sathi and Bangla Fasal Bima Yojana will continue. Similarly, all Centre-sponsored schemes, including funds of 14th and 15th Finance Commission and all health matters related to control of Covid, will remain as exceptions from the state government's order on austerity measures.