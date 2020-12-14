State to take stern action against unrecognised nursing schools

Kolkata: State Health department has urged the chief medical officer of health (CMoH) in five districts to take legal steps against the unrecognised nursing schools which have been operating in their jurisdictions without any permission from the West Bengal Nursing Council or the Indian Nursing Council.



The CMoHs in the districts of North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura and Howrah have been asked by the Swasthya Bhawan to lodge FIR against these fake institutions which have been providing fake certificates to the candidates. The health department has also provided a list of the fake institutions which are cheating the nursing aspirants. The department came to know that none of these have any affiliation with the West Bengal Nursing Council (WBNC) or Indian Nursing Council (INC). They have been conducting nursing courses illegally and also publishing advertisements in newspapers for admission of students.

"None of these institutions have legal right to admit students in nursing courses as they are un-affiliated and un-recognised by both Indian Nursing Council and West Bengal Nursing Council," reads the order issued by the health department to the CMoHs.

The health department also urged the people to check the list of affiliated or recognized institutions before getting an admission in nursing schools. Official website of INC and WBNC are updated on a regular basis and they give the detailed list of the institutions which are authorized to conduct courses. The websites are www.indiannursingcouncil.org and www.wbnc.in.

"Under the state of affairs, you are requested to lodge FIR against the concerned institutions immediately so that the students may not be cheated and deprived of obtaining reciprocal registration from the West Bengal Nursing Council," mentions the order sent to the CMoHs.

According to the health department's order, the fake unorganized nursing schools are New Vision Academy situated at Uddhabpur West Midnapore and Nursing Pharmacy at Sabang under the same district, CAMS College in Bankura, Cambridge School of Nursing at Rajarhat in North 24-Parganas, MK Nursing and Paramedical, Chinar Park, Sanjiban Hospital at Uluberia in Howrah, Dream Institute of Nursing Training Centre in Murshidabad, Royal International Nursing Training Institute and Matangini Nursing Training Institute in East Midnapore.

Highly placed sources in the health department said that these unauthorized nursing schools take a few lakhs

of rupees from each candidate and after completion of the course they provide a certificate. As the institutions

have no affiliation, the candidates are not authorized to get

a job. There is a lack of awareness among a section of people who are duped by these institutions.