State to supply food to the poor who are Covid infected & in home isolation

Kolkata: On a day when the daily Covid tally in Bengal has gone up to 9,073 with over 300 doctors getting infected to Covid in Kolkata and adjoining areas, the state government has decided to supply food to the poorer sections of society who are infected with the virus and are in home isolation.



Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday directed all District Magistrates to make immediate arrangements for the supply of food to the poor who are in home isolation. The DMs have been asked to coordinate with the Police Commissioner or the Superintendents of Police in order to get details of such patients so that arrangements can be made for the delivery of food packets.

Active Covid cases in the state jumped by 5,289 on Tuesday and the total active cases in Bengal stood at 25,475 as on Tuesday.

Kolkata has seen a huge rise in daily cases by 4,759 on Tuesday while the jump stood at 2,801 on Monday. The total number of infected cases in Kolkata has gone up to 3,50,919 out of which 3,32,848 patients have been released from the hospitals so far. North 24-Parganas has registered 1,391 new cases on Tuesday and the total cases have so far gone up to 3,41,221.

More than 100 doctors, nurses and health workers have tested positive at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in the past five days. Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya, cricketer and former state minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo have also tested positive on Tuesday.

Film producer and TMC MLA from Barrackpore Raj Chakrabarty tweeted: "Subhashree and I have been tested positive for COVID-19. We are practicing home quarantine. Please stay safe, wear a mask and follow the COVID precautionary guidelines." They have been infected for the second time.

Around 8,48,790 Covid doses were administered on Tuesday taking the total cumulative doses applied so far in the state to 10,67,76,039. Around 6.51 crore first doses have been given so far in the state while around 4.16 crore people received the second shot till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, South 24-Parganas administrations have notified 52 containment areas in the district among which 24 alone are located within the Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality area. Flats, standalone buildings and housing complexes dominate the containment list like that of Kolkata. Narendrapur area that shares its border with a number of wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and falls under the jurisdiction of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality contributes heavily to the containment areas under the civic body.

On the other hand, more than 850 cases of Covid have been reported across the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area till Tuesday. Around 12 micro containment zones have been marked across the BMC area, including 8, in Salt Lake. According to sources, even if the number of Covid cases is on the rise, the majority of infected patients are mild symptomatic and are in home isolation.