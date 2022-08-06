State to strengthen training prog to check depression & suicides among med students

kolkata: The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) is set to strengthen 'Gate Keeper' training among the medical students in all medical colleges across the state amid reports of suicides among the medical students following depression.



The WBUHS had earlier introduced the 'Gate Keeper' training, which is a programme designed by the university to check medical students falling prey to depression. The training will also be imparted among the teacher doctors, staff members of the medical college and also the classmates so that a student can be easily detected if he or she develops any psychological issues. Two unnatural deaths had been reported from two different medical colleges in the past three weeks. The latest incident occurred at the National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) last Monday when a girl student was found dead inside hostel under mysterious circumstances. Following the incident, senior officials of the WBUHS held a virtual meeting with the Principals of various medical colleges to discuss how to check such incidents.

An internal survey carried out by the WBUHS revealed that around 10 per cent of medical students are suffering from depression. The WBUHS has already introduced a helpline number for medical students suffering from depression. If a student feels that he or she is developing any psychological issue, he or she can contact the helpline number of the university and give an account of their ailments. A survey was carried out in January this year by the university among the medical students, where the latter filled up 'psychometric forms'. More than 6,000 medical students have already filled up the form. All the medical colleges have been asked to strengthen awareness programmes in this regard as well.