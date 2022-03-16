State to start vax drive for age group 12-14 yrs soon

Kolkata: The state Health department will take another two to three days to start vaccination in the age group of 12-14 years. Preparations for inoculation at the



state-level has started in full swing and approximately 30 lakh population will be covered.

"We are ready to start vaccination as soon as we get the nod of the state Health department," Atin Ghosh, Member Mayor-in-Council (Health), Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

Corbevax vaccine will be administered to this age group and presently, KMC had 88000 vaccines stocked in its store. The 37 covaxin centres in Kolkata will be utilised for vaccinating 12-14 years age group.

Sources in the KMC indicated that vaccination may start from next week.

Corbevax vaccine is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against covid-19.

It is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart.