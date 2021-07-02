State to start RORO services between Kolkata Port & Howrah

KOLKATA: The state Transport department will introduce Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) services between Kolkata Port and Howrah, which could be extended to any part of Bangladesh.



RORO is a service on waterways in which a truck or container carrying cargo is loaded or 'rolled on' the vessel at the bank of the river/sea and is transported to the other side of the water channel where it is unloaded or 'rolled off' the vessel.

"West Bengal is now getting ready with fully equipped and state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate business with Bangladesh," said state Transport minister Firhad Hakim during his speech at the 'India Bangladesh Logistics and Industrial Summit 2021' organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

He reiterated that as far as waterways transport is concerned, Bengal is ready with that as well. The state is having a great facility in river Ganga to have more and more water transportation for passengers as well as for goods.

"The state is now ready with logistics hubs and it has already provided industrial status to the logistic sector," Hakim pointed out.

Speaking at the same forum, Toufique Hasan, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India, said: "To consolidate trade and economic ties, connectivity can offer a game changing opportunity for India and Bangladesh which would bring about unprecedented benefit for us as well as the region."

India, he felt, can play a vital role in furthering Bangladesh's economic prospect through trade and investment. "We may delve into joint venture partnership in important projects such as agro-processing, automobiles, ceramics, chemicals, light engineering, ICT, hospital and medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, tourism and textile sectors," he added.

Chandranath Dey, Head-Operation, BD and Ports, Airports and Global Infrastructure (PAGI), JLL India, said: "To stimulate seamless growth in the sector, nomenclature for Warehousing and Logistics needs to be separated. Also for cargo movement, investors need to encourage use of waterways as it is the cheapest mode."