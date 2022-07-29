'State to start population-based screening for hepatitis, aims to eradicate disease by 2030'
KOLKATA: The programme taken up by the West Bengal government to eradicate hepatitis has become a model for the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday.
Banerjee said her government will start population-based-screening for the disease.
"On World Hepatitis Day, we reiterate our commitment to eliminate Hepatitis by 2030. The program in West Bengal is a role model for the country," she tweeted.
"Vaccine of Hepatitis B is provided to all newborns to give lifelong immunity. We shall be taking treatment services to sub district level and population based screening. Let's all take up the challenge on this day to eliminate Hepatitis in West Bengal," she added.
World Hepatitis Day is commemorated to enhance the awareness level of hepatitis, which is a disease related to the inflammation of the liver, causing a range of health problems, including liver cancer.
