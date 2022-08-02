State to start online skills training for tribal students

KOLKATA: West Bengal State Tribal Welfare Board has decided to start an online training course on skill development to enhance the skill of tribal students.



Senior officials of the state government said it had been found that there was a huge scope for tribal students in various sectors requiring skills in the state and they could get a job if they were trained in some work. As a result, the state government has decided to start the course free-of-cost so that interested students can get training on basic skills that are required for jobs.

A senior official of the state government said: "Apart from basic computer learning and data entry, applications training is also being imparted. They are being taught driving, mobile repairing, among other things."

Students, who have passed Class 10, can apply for the course. There will be an online link in the state Technical Education Department website through which students can enroll their names online.

Senior officials of the state government said that there was a need to impart relevant training to create a pool of skilled supply of chain operations and talent in the state and accordingly this step had been initiated so that more students could enroll themselves for the course.

It may be mentioned that in 2021, Flipkart launched the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) to provide skill training.