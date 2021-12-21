State to start feeder bus service at Karunamoyee

KOLKATA: Ensuring safety of passengers, the state Transport department is all set to start feeder bus service in Karunamoyee. The decision comes a week after a 24-year-old woman, who arrived at Karunamoyee bus terminus in Salt Lake from Asansol on December 10 night around 11:30 pm, was molested by two policemen riding a motorcycle at the Karunamoyee crossing.



"I have asked the State Transport Secretary to start a feeder services for passengers coming in long distance buses to Karunamoyee. These feeder buses will drop the passengers at the different places where other transport services will be available at night," said state Transport minister Firhad Hakim.

He reiterated that the state Transport department is running 100 percent government owned buses to ensure passengers are not inconvenienced.

In November, the state Transport department started SBSTC Volvo bus service connecting Kolkata to South Bengal. The SBSTC Volvo buses ply on the Asansol- Kolkata route, Purulia- Kolkata route, Jhargram- Kolkata route and Farrakka- Kolkata route.