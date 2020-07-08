State to spread awareness among Covid-cured patients

Kolkata: State health department has decided to spread awareness among the patients recovered from Covid so that they come forward and donate blood for the augmentation of plasma therapy.



The health department has found that only a few patients have shown interest to donate blood for plasma therapy after they have recovered from the COVID-19.

As a result, the number of plasma therapy conducted so far in the city did not meet the expectation of the health officials. Hence, the department will undertake a comprehensive campaign to aware recovered patients about the importance of donating blood.

The number of plasma therapy would go up if more patients donate blood.

According to sources, plasma therapy has been carried out on around 15 COVID affected patients so far. According to the health department's plan, the plasma therapy would be conducted on 40 Covid affected patients in the first phase on the basis of which a conclusive report would be prepared. According to the health bulletin issued on July 17 around 15,790 patients have already recovered from COVID in the state.

It may be mentioned here that around 15 patients have donated their blood to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for the clinical trials after they have recovered from the COVID. The number of patients coming forward for donating blood is very low compared to the recovery figure.

Convalescent plasma therapy is a method in which plasma retrieved from COVID -19 cured patients is transfused in other affected patients so that their immunity system against the virus gets strengthened. CMCH has been collecting blood from the recovered patients and preparing the plasma for clinical trials.

The Beliaghata ID Hospitals are conducting the clinical trials.

The main purpose of the move is to assess if the plasma retrieved from the cured COVID patients can boost the immunity system of other COVID patients whose condition is serious.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that plasma bank would be set up at the Institute of Immuno-Hemeotology at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

The state government felt the necessity of plasma therapy as it may prove to be a crucial method to help the affected patients to recover.