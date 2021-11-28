State to set up single-window system for supply of SHG products

KOLKATA: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P& RD) department is developing a single-window system for creating a smooth supply chain of its divergent production by Self Help Groups (SHGs), ranging from grocery, fish, meat, fruit, sweets etc to the customers across the state, including Kolkata.



West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC)—an autonomous organisation under the Panchayats department— is creating an area specific production base, depending upon the agro climatic zone for this purpose.

The work has already started with both mutton and chicken being procured from Jhargram. Meat processing unit of Black Bengal Goat has come up at Gidni under Jamboni block while Jhargram Wild Chicken is being procured and processed at Binpur II block. The products are being procured, processed, packaged and are reaching CADC head office in Bidhannagar for centralised supply.

Five types of pulses- Moong, Moosur, Kalai, Biuli and Arhar are also being cultivated, processed and packaged at Jhargram.

Area specific infrastructure for cultivation, processing and packaging is being developed at Kalimpong for avocado, kiwi, strawberry, orange etc, at Siliguri for Kalonunia rice, black pepper and seasonal vegetables, Tulaipanji , Basmati, Baskati rice exclusively at Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur , fish at Tamluk in East Midnapore and Ayodhya Hills in Purulia, mango, jackfruit and berry at Ratua in Malda.

"It is also a significant step for 100 per cent standardisation of products cultivated by SHG groups. Presently, if there is a complaint regarding a product it is difficult to fix up the group from whom that particular product has been procured. But the area specific infrastructure development will overcome such problems," a senior official of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation said.

Soumyajit Das, Administrative Secretary of CADC said once the area specific infrastructure was developed it would also be easier for seeking GI (Geographical Indication) tag for a product.

CADC has also initiated talks with the Indian Institute of Packaging for smarter packaging of various products.