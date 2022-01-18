State to set up museum on freedom struggle at Alipore Jail

KOLKATA: Bengal government will set up a museum on Independence movement at the Alipore Central Jail to celebrate 75th year of Indian Independence.



Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation ( HIDCO) and Information and Cultural Affairs department have been entrusted with the task.

The inmates of Alipore Central Jail have been shifted to the newly-built correctional home at Baruipur.

The additional constructions, which had been carried out by the Public Works Department inside the old buildings where the inmates were put up, would be pulled down to restore the structures to their original status.

Housing complexes will come up on the land that belong to the South 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad and other government departments outside the jail.

A museum on the Independence movement will come up. Revolutionaries, including Nirmal Jiban Ghosh, Ananta hari Mitra, Rajen Lahiri who was connected with the Dakshineshwar bomb case, were hanged inside the jail.

The various movements that had been launched by the revolutionaries will be depicted through light and sound. The main purpose will be to preserve the revolutionary movements that had taken place in Bengal. Apart from Bengal, Punjab and Maharastra had played important role in freeing the country from the clutches of the British.

Among prominent nationalist leaders who had spent jail term at Alipore Central Jail included Jawaharlal Nehru, Netaji and Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Though there was a doctor at the jail, Dr Roy used to examine the inmates and prescribed medicines for them every day.

Alipore Central Jail and Presidency Jail were the two places where the highest number of revolutionaries had been hanged.

There were torture and condemned cells in both the jails where the British government had inflicted unbearable pain on those who took part in revolutionary movements.

Aurobindo Ghosh and his associates had been put up at the Presidency Jail for their involvement in the Alipore Bomb case.

A museum will come up at the Presidency Jail. All the documents in connection with the Alipore bombs case have been existed at the office of the 9th additional district judge of Alipore.

Aurobindo's trial was heard by the additional sessions judge of 24 parganas Charles Poten Beachroft. Aurobindo was set free and other inmates were given life imprisonment and various jail terms.