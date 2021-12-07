State to set up integrated textile parks in Kalyani & Raiganj

Kolkata: Taking another step towards making Bengal self-sufficient in producing fabric, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken the move to set up two more integrated textile parks. The parks would come up at Kalyani and Raiganj.



This comes after the state government's success in ensuring a smooth progress in setting up of the integrated textile parks at Ashoknagar and Banipur of Habra in North 24-Parganas.

With the setting up of two more integrated textile parks at Kalyani and Raiganj, the state is going to get four such parks that are meant exclusively for production and processing units of fabrics.

The state MSME Chandranath Sinha said it is another step that has been taken following the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make the state self-sufficient in producing fabric.

Units of power looms, spinning mills, wet processing (dying) and garmenting industries would come up at the integrated textile parks that are being developed by the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Limited's (WBSIDCL).

It would develop the common basic infrastructure including road, water and power supply arrangements of the two parks and it would immensely benefit the entrepreneurs. Plots would be allotted to investors on a long-term basis for setting up of power-loom and other textile related units.

The site visit of prospective investors is also taking place in both the textile parks.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm about setting up of these two parks as a good number of investors have shown interest to set up their units at the parks," said a senior state government officer.

The integrated textile parks would come up on plots of around 33.57 acres and around 42.81 acres of land at Raiganj and Kalyani respectively.

The place where the textile park is coming up at Raiganj is well connected to State Highway 10A and National Highway 34.

Most importantly, it is also situated close to Raiganj Railway Station. Similarly, the one at Kalyani is connected toNH-34 connector - Rina Road - and situated close to the Kalyani Shilpanchal Railway Station.

The move comes when the state government has taken a move to produce the adequate quantity of fabric for suiting and shirting in Bengal.