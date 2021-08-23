State to set up first-of-its-kind Institute of Perinatology at SSKM

KOLKATA: The state government is going to set up an Institute of Perinatology, the first-of-its-kind at SSKM hospital.



Dr Arun Singh, the well-known paediatrician, will head the institute. Dr Singh recently had a meeting with the senior doctors of SSKM hospital. It was learnt that the work for the proposed institute had already begun. Maternal–fetal medicine (MFM), also known as Perinatology, is a branch of medicine that focuses on managing health concerns of the mother and fetus prior to, during, and shortly after pregnancy. Dr Singh left for Delhi in 2012. As the institute will be the first-of-its-kind, the state government got in touch with Dr Singh who readily accepted the proposal and agreed to come back to Bengal.

Expecting mothers will be treated at the institute during their pregnancy and after the babies are born the doctors will attend the mother and the babies till they attain the age of 6 years. The doctors will examine the physical and mental development of the children and give necessary advice.The state government is gearing up to combat the third wave of Covid, which may affect the children. Three state of the art centres will be set up at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, BC Roy Children Hospital and national Medical College and Hospital to treat children inflicted with Covid. It was learnt that Dr Singh will monitor these centres. The state government will upgrade the neonatal intensive care units, paediatric intensive care units and sick neonatal intensive care units across the state in view of the third wave of the pandemic. After offering free treatment in all the state run health care establishments in the state, Mamata Banerjee's thrust area is now the children and how best service can be given to them.