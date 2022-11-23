State to set up engg & management college at Alipurduar: Bratya

Kolkata: The state government is coming up with an engineering and management college at Alipurduar, state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu said on Tuesday.



The proposed government college, which is being set up on 18.45 acres of land, will be the first of its kind in North Bengal to offer management courses.

"Based on the market trend, admission scenario and placement opportunities, we will start by offering three B.Tech courses — Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering. In the second phase we will introduce the management programme," Basu said replying to a query from BJP legislator Sankar Ghosh at the state Assembly.

The proposed number of posts, including teaching and non-teaching in the college, is 95.

The total project cost for construction of the building is over Rs 55.30 crore out of which over Rs 18.32 crore has already been released by the Higher Education department. The fund released from RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) till date is Rs 19.5 crore out of a sanctioned amount of Rs 26 crore. The construction work for both the academic and the administrative block is going on in full swing.

Basu expressed his optimism that students in North Bengal intending to pursue management studies will be immensely benefitted and the employment avenues will also increase.

Replying to a query from Trinamool Congress Mahisadal MLA Tilak Kumar Chakraborty regarding the start of academic activities at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) at Mahisadal in East Midnapore, Basu said that academic activities associated with the university have already begun at Mahisadal Raj College.

"The statute of the university is being prepared. I have spoken to the Vice-Chancellor and he has informed me that the statute committee has already been constituted which will do the needful in quick time. We can start recruitment only after the statute is done," he added.

According to a senior official of the state Higher Education department, there are three to four universities in the state where the statute is yet to be prepared. "We have laid special emphasis on fast-tracking the process of making statutes for these institutions," he added.

The total amount sanctioned for setting up MGU is over Rs 176 crore.