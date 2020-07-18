State to set up eight teams

Kolkata: The state government on Saturday announced setting up of eight dedicated teams headed by senior IAS officers for specific areas of work to fight against COVID-19.



COVID-19 Infrastructure Augmentation Team is headed by Land Revenue Commissioner Manoj Pant. It will look into maintenance and upgradation of infrastructure and requirements for human resource. The Safe Homes Team will be led by managing director of National Health Mission Soumitra Mohan along with five to six doctors in the team.

KMC commissioner Binod Kumar is leading the Dead Body Disposal and Cremation Team. Sanjay Bansal, Secretary of the state Health department, will be leading the team that will look after the Telemedicine Service, on which stress has been given by the state government.

Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture department Sunil Gupta is in-charge of the team for data management and analysis.

The issue related to COVID warriors club, in which already 700 people have joined, will be monitored by Health department's commissioner Mahua Banerjee and a 12-member External Experts Team (EET) visit hospitals to ensure timely discharge of patients to free beds.

The Protocol Management Team (PMT) ensures quality control in providing treatment at all hospitals.

Additional Secretary of the state Health department Dr Subhanjan Das is heading the COVID-19 Management Team that will coordinate with PMT, EET and other teams.