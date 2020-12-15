State to set up Covid 'vaccine booths' in all 341 blocks

Kolkata: With an aim to implement Covid vaccination programme in a smoother way, the Bengal government would set up a 'vaccine booth' and other related infrastructure at every block. The state Health department is working on a roadmap to implement the programme in an effective way.



According to the Health department sources, the District Magistrates would be made the nodal officers in their respective districts and the Chief Medical officer of Health (CMoH) from each district would also play a key role in the management of vaccination programmes. The Health department has also received certain guidelines from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) regarding the implementation programme. It was learnt that the ICMR has sent Covid vaccine protocols to 11 states, including Bengal.

The ICMR also felt the need for erecting infrastructure at the block level to conduct the mass vaccination programme. Adequate infrastructure would be set up at all the 341 blocks in the state so that people from different parts can easily access the 'vaccine booths'. The state Health department would install other infrastructure which is required to run a vaccination camp. Cold-chain arrangements would be set up at all the units where the vaccine would be administered. All the necessary parameters have to be fulfilled by the district health administration before a 'vaccine booth' is announced fit for operation.

According to the Health department sources, those who would receive vaccines have to enroll their names with valid identity cards at the block level. At the initial level, the frontline health workers would receive the vaccine following which a list of elderly people and patients with various comorbidities would also be prepared for the next phase of the vaccination programme. Those who will receive the vaccine at these booths have to stay there for at least half-an-hour.

The state Health department has already prepared a list of 6 lakh people who are involved in the health sector. Doctors, nurses, health workers and others who have been fighting the Covid battle from the front both at government and private hospitals will be the first to receive the vaccine.