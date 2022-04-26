State to set up Covid infra in govt hosps at Rs 308 crore

kolkata: At a time when the IIT Kanpur is apprehending that a fourth wave of Covid may hit the country in July-August, the state Health department has taken initiatives to set up Covid wards in various government hospitals across Bengal at an approximate cost of Rs 308 crore.



In the wake of rising numbers of cases in the country, the state government has decided to set up Covid wards at block and village level hospitals in all the districts at an approximate cost of Rs 307 crore.

Most of the hospitals which were earlier dedicated for Covid treatment have started full-fledged non-Covid treatment. Health experts also pointed out that Covid that has triggered a pandemic across the globe is not going to go away and it will keep coming in the form of new variants.

Full-fledged Covid wards with 100 bed capacities will be constructed at 16 hospitals. Hospitals have been identified in various districts, including East Burdwan, Hooghly, East Midnapore, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North 24-Parganas, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, West Burdwan, Murshidabad.

Many others will have 50 beds dedicated for Covid, sources said. Health experts in the city have, however, urged the people to strictly maintain Covid protocols like wearing masks while stepping out of their houses. They have also pointed out that there is no point in triggering panic among the people but safety norms have to be followed. "Many people are not wearing masks while going out in public. People are often found congregating in various social gatherings without a mask. This can result in rising infections," warned Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the city.

The experts are not also ruling out the possibility of a further wave. Covid wards will be set up at 133 hospitals in Bengal most of which are situated in the block and village levels. State government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 307 crore for making the project happen.

The Union Health Ministry had also urged the state government to make adequate infrastructure ready if the situation worsens in the near future.

The Union Health Ministry has also assured help to various state governments under the Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP-II).