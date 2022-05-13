State to set up 'Centre for Fiscal Policy and Public Finance'
kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government is establishing a "Centre for Fiscal Policy and Public Finance (CFPPF-WB)" under the Finance Department for implementing Asian Development Bank (ADB) supported "West Bengal Public Finance Reforms Program".
The prime objective of the centre is to do research and studies for better resource mobilisation, public expenditure rationalisation and enhancement of efficiency in public expenditure management, debt sustainability analysis, debt management & related topics.
"The centre will also study and capture, document and disseminate global and national best practices relating to good governance in various sectors of the national and state economy including social sector development. It will provide customised and focused training to government officials on macro-fiscal policies· and public policy including public financial management," read a notification issued by the Finance department undersigned by Principal Secretary Manoj Pant.
As many as 11 posts will be created for CFPPF-WB that includes Director (01 post) in the rank of Secretary to the Bengal government, Additional Director (01 post)- in the rank of Additional Secretary/Joint Secretary to the state government to be filled up by transfer from West Bengal Revenue Service/ West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service, Joint Director (01 post) - in the rank of Deputy Secretary to the state government, Deputy Director (01 post) in the rank of Assistant Secretary to the state government , Data Entry Operators (02 posts) - to be filled up on contractual basis, Group D staff (01 post) - to be filled up on contract basis from retired employees, Interns (02 posts) - to be filled up on contractual basis (minimum qualification M.A. /M.Sc. in Economics) and Research Associates (02 posts) - to be engaged on contractual basis (minimum qualification M. Phil./Ph.D. in Economics) .
