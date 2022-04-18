State to set up another neurology hospital in city

kolkata: State health department has chalked out a plan to set up a neurology hospital at Convent Road. This will be the second neurology hospital run by the state government in the city after Bangur Institute of Neurology which is an annex building of the SSKM Hospital.



Sources said that the state government had wanted to set up a neurology center either at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital or National Medical College and Hospital or NRS Medical College but it could not be done due to space crunch.

The department has now planned to set up the hospital at Convent Road.

Expert doctors from various medical college hospitals in the city will start treatment at the proposed hospital at initial level.

It may be mentioned here that a private hospital dedicated to neurology will also come up either at New Town or in Kalyani, Nadia.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has taken up major infrastructural revamp at district hospitals as well. Health department is now focusing on non-Covid treatment.

As a part of it, the Health department has already directed all the District Magistrate, Chief Medical Officers of health in the districts and also the superintendents of medical colleges to set up 23 district integrated public health labs and 22 critical care blocks (CCB) under the newly launched Su-swasthya Kendras scheme.

A 50-bedded CCBs will come up in 13 medical colleges and a 100-bedded CCB will be set up in 6 district hospitals.

Over Rs 23 crore will be spent for constructing 50 bedded CCBs and Rs 44 crore for 100 bedded CCBs.

100-bedded CCBs will come up in Hooghly, West Midnapore, Howrah, West Burdwan, Purulia and Jalpaiguri while 50 bedded CCBs will come up in various hospitals including SSKM.