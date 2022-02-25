State to set up 76 polyclinics in all blocks for specialised treatment

KOLKATA: The Bengal government has decided to set up 76 polyclinics in all blocks in the districts attached to all upper primary health care centres (UPHC), in order to provide special care to patients.



The decision was taken after it was found that many patients need to come to state-run hospitals for specialised treatment. Senior officials of the state government said they had urged the block medical officers health (BMOH) to search for space in and around UPHCs.

The state Health department has also identified that minimum two rooms have adequate space for accommodating examination. A wash basin should be installed. The diagnostic facility should be strengthened in UPHC with installation of X-ray machines in all the UPHC in the first year and consequently hematology analyzer and Elisa machine to be installed later. The specialists should be hired for working at the polyclinics, and paid Rs 3,000 per day. They will have to work at least three hours a day. A minimum of two specialists should be hired based on availability of space. Existing tele-radiology facilities may be linked to the polyclinics for expert advice of radiologists. A HR will be appointed at each polyclinic.

The specialists, who will be appointed at the hospitals, will work on a rotational basis. A senior official of the state government said: "The work for looking for new site is in process and once the site is confirmed the construction work will start."