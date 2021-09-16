State to set up 400 Bangla Dairy outlets

Kolkata: Bengal government is going to set up 400 outlets of Bangla Dairy to sell and promote the state's dairy and poultry produce.



At least one outlet will be set up in each block.

The move has been taken after the state government decided to rechristening Mother Dairy as "Bangla Dairy".

It was on August 18 when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that "Mother Dairy Calcutta, which comes under the state government, will now be rechristened as Bangla Dairy".

After the meeting of the West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced the state government's decision of setting up the outlets.

At the same time the state government would be setting up four poultry and dairy farms in the line of the existing one at Haringhata. The same would come up in districts including Cooch Behar and South Dinajpur.

Dwivedi further said: "Chief Minister has earlier directed to take necessary steps to make the state self sufficient in egg production. A series of steps is going to be taken in this regard".

There is a shortfall of around 390 crore eggs when the annual requirement is of 1450 crore. As a result it needs to be imported from Andhra Pradesh.

The state government is taking moves to set up layer farms as it would help Bengal to become self sufficient in chick production, which is considered to be the basic requirement to increase egg production. Bio composed farms would also be set up.

There would be an investment of Rs 342 crore for the infrastructure development. The initiative will help the state become self sufficient in the sector.

At the same time, Live Stock Development Corporation will be taking up the initiatives to encourage more private investment into the sector for further development.