State to set up 1000-bedded hospital for 'bidi' workers in Murshidabad

kolkata: Bengal government will set up a dedicated hospital for 'bidi' workers with a capacity of 1000 beds at Samserganj in Murshidabad



following the instruction of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Centre-owned 'bidi' hospital that came into existence in the same area almost 22 years ago is now in shambles.

State government has taken the initiatives to ensure alternative health services to a huge number of people who earn their livelihood in the region by making Bidis.

A 65-bed hospital set up by the Union ministry of labour and employment around 22 years ago for the benefit of 'bidi' workers has now ceased its operations due to scarcity of doctors, nurses and health workers.

The hospital was inaugurated by then Jangipur MP Pranab Mukherjee and came up on a 20-acre plot.

It was equipped with an operation theatre, a laboratory, an X-ray and ECG machines. Initially, the hospital had 50 beds but 15 more beds were added in 2003.

'Bidi' workers and their families were able to avail treatment free-of-cost against their identity cards issued by the ministry of labour and employment.

The hospital saw a steady inflow of patients ever since it was set up but due to the apathy of the Centre over the years, the hospital started declining in 2005 as many employees took transfer.

The departments started closing down. State government has decided to open a similar hospital which will be dedicated to the 'bidi' workers.

Chief Minister Banerjee has already instructed Jangipur MLA Zakir Hossain to take initiatives so that a dedicated hospital can be set up for 'bidi' workers.

Around 4-5 lakh 'bidi' workers are there in Murshidabad district. State government hospital will come up on a 5-acre land in the same area. An inspection will be carried out in the area to assess the situation, Hossain added.