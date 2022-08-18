State to set up 100 more ration shops in various districts

kolkata: The state government has decided to set up 100 more ration shops in various districts in the state owing to increase in demand for 'Duare Ration' supply of food grains.



The decision to set up more ration shops came after it was found that the existing shops were unable to take the huge load of providing 'Duare Ration' to all the households in several districts . Senior officials of the state government said that presently there are around 20,251 ration shops in all the districts of Bengal and around 10 crore people are availing the benefits of 'Duare Ration' scheme of Bengal.

A senior official of the state government said: "Presently with lack of staff in the ration shops, it has become a great difficulty to arrange all the ration supplies and deliver those to various households. Apart from setting up shops, it has also been decided to appoint more staff to cater to the needs of the people."

Senior officials of the state government said as it is one of the biggest outreach initiative, there are plans to make provisions for an online delivery system in thecoming years so that it gets easier to provide ration supply to the people.

The 'Duare Ration' scheme, launched by Mamata Banerjee in November 2021, promises a monthly delivery of foodgrains and other ration to the public at their doorstep. It was one of the election promises of the Trinamool Congress