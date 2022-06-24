State to secure 1st position in home stay tourism in next six months: Min

kolkata: Bengal will acquire the first position in home stay Tourism in the next six months, state Tourism Minister Indranil Sen said at the state Assembly on Thursday.



According to Sen, Bengal is presently in the fourth position across the country in terms of home stays. "The home stay policy was first introduced in 2017. It was amended in 2019 and since then we have witnessed a boost in home stay tourism. The state is constantly encouraging setting up more and more home stays," Sen said in response to a query on home stay in the Assembly. The minister said that his department may consider developing a model village concerning Charida village at Bagmundi in Purulia, if a proper proposal for the same comes from the District Magistrate. Charida is famous for masks and is referred to as Mukhosh Gram.