State to roll out open-air classes for primary students

KOLKATA: The Bengal education department is all set to roll out a new initiative --'Paray Sikshalay' (neighborhood school) -- under which primary and pre-primary students of state-run schools will be given lessons in open spaces, an official here said on Sunday.

The project, having received the approval of state secretariat 'Nabanna', would be roping in para-teachers and primary school teachers to impart elementary education to students of classes 1 to 5. "Children have long been deprived of tutorial lessons owing to the pandemic-induced restrictions. We have decided hold classes on open ground," he said. Students would be encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities.