State to release over Rs 11.40 crore to augment critical care infra & revamp diagnostic facilities

KOLKATA: With an attempt to augment the critical care infrastructure at some of the existing state-run Covid hospitals and also an infrastructural revamp in diagnostic facilities, the state Health department has taken up an elaborate scheme.



It will further boost existing infrastructure in the health sector. Funds will be pumped in for the pediatric infrastructure as well. A fund of over Rs 11.40 crore will be spent for the project.

Health department has already allotted a fund of Rs 3.53 crore for more ICU beds in sub-district hospitals. West Bengal Medical Services Corporation Ltd (WBMSCL) will carry out the project. The WBMSCL has also been urged by the department for the procurement of consumables and accessories for pediatric ventilators supplied to Covid PICUs. WBMSCL has already finalised the supplier and placed requisition of funds. The step has been taken up to meet any unforeseen situation, which may arise in the future.

"To combat Covid infected cases, it requires immediate provision of new Covid beds, augmentation of general beds, CCU/HDU beds at existing Covid hospitals and also setting up of laboratory, diagnostic facilities etc," reads an order in this regard. Utilisation certificate will have to be submitted to the Health department.

In another development, 38 USG machines will also be procured in connection with the treatment of Covid patients.

Around 5.83 crore has already been allotted in favour of WBMSCL for carrying out this project. WBMSCL is the executing authority which takes care of infrastructure in the public health sector.

A fund of around Rs 11 lakh has been sanctioned for the installation of CCU at Canning Sub-divisional hospital.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that the state Health department is preparing a standard model for all the proposed 'hybrid CCU' which will come up at 79 government hospitals across Bengal to further boost up infrastructure in critical care.

The standard model which will be prepared by the department will eventually be followed by all the hospitals while setting up the 'hybrid CCU' which is a specially designed critical care unit.