State to recruit at least 26,400 policemen in next 3 years

Kolkata: The initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to recruit 26,400 police personnel in the next three years will further improve the policing in the state.

At the same time the "police-inhabitants" ration will also improve. The state government has increased the manpower in the police force to 3 lakh in the past nine years when 1.76 lakh personnel were recruited in the police force. Now, the Bengal government is going for a major recruitment drive as 24,000 constables and 2,400 sub-inspectors will be recruited in the next three years. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced her government's decision from the Police Divas programme to recruit 26,400 personnel in the next three years.

According to a senior officer, the addition of another 26,400 personnel in the force will be helpful in improving policing and at the same time the number of policemen in every unit will go up.