State to recruit about 500 MBBS house staff in Covid hospitals

Kolkata: State health department is all set to recruit as many as 500 MBBS house staff who will be deployed for the treatment Covid patients at various government hospitals.



The state government had earlier announced the recruitment of these house staff to meet the demands of doctors at various hospitals. According to health department sources, the doctors would initially be recruited for one year. The posts have been created after considering the present Covid situation. State government wants to ensure adequate infrastructure at the hospitals as the number of Covid patients is still on the rise.

"All these MBBS house staff would be posted at the government hospitals where they would mainly treat the Covid patients and the suspected ones. Steps have been taken to increase the overall strength of doctors, nurses and health workers in various hospitals in the wake of Covid," a health official said.

It may be mentioned here that the health department already recruited 300 post graduate doctors as 'contractual medical officer' in various hospitals within this week. The state government had taken a drive to further boost the health infrastructure of government hospitals across the state.

The post graduate doctors were selected as 'contractual medical officer'. The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has taken initiatives to recruit 1371 specialist medical officers while 1174 vacant posts of general duty medical officers would also be filled up. It may be mentioned here that earlier this year the state health department had announced the recruitment of over 1,500 medical officers and 9,000 nursing staff in order to mitigate the crisis of nursing staff members and doctors in the state-run hospitals, mostly in the districts.

There are presently more than 11,000 doctors in government hospitals. The number of doctors in government hospitals stood at 4,500 in 2011. The number of nurses has gone up to nearly 53,000. When the Mamata Banerjee government came to power there were around 37,366 nurses in government health establishments.