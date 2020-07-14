State to receive heavy rains: MeT

Kolkata: Regional meteorological centre in Alipore has predicted that a heavy rainfall would continue in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar till Wednesday.



Kolkata and various other districts in South Bengal may witness light to moderate rainfall in the next two days, the weather office said. The city had received a moderate to heavy shower on Sunday evening that resulted in inundation in some parts. The intensity of rainfall did not however last for too long. On Monday the city and other South Bengal districts mostly stayed dry but the high humidity level continued to bother people.

The situation in North Bengal is comparatively serious due to incessant rainfall. Several low-lying areas in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar districts of north Bengal were inundated on Sunday.

If the rainfall continues for the next couple of days the situation may turn worse, the MeT Department warned. The Teesta River inundated new areas in Mainaguri block of Jalpaiguri district while the Rivers – Torsa and Mansai in Cooch

Behar were flowing above the danger level. Siliguri in the Darjeeling district recorded the maximum on Sunday, while Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri district headquarters received a huge rainfall.